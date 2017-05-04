A lesson in color energy from cosmic life coach Dougall Fraser
For more than two decades, psychic and cosmic coach Dougall Fraser has helped clients and strangers alike, tackle challenges and achieve goals. In his latest book, Your Life in Color, Dougall shares how to use color energy for health and success.
wsts2 12:34 PM. PDT May 04, 2017
