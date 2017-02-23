Close #TBT to KeyArena: an iconic element of Seattle's rich history #TBT to KeyArena's construction, life after the 1962 World's Fair (hosting the Beatles, Elvis Presley, and the 1974 NBA All-Star game, and the beloved home of the Seattle Supersonics. wsts2 12:10 PM. PST February 23, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.