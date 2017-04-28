Close World's coldest room in Bellevue? Earth's coldest recorded temperature is minus 129 degrees Fahrenheit in Antarctica. But that's nothin' compared to what could be the coldest room in the world...at Bellevue's Northwest Cryotherapy Institute. wsts2 10:03 PM. PDT April 28, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.