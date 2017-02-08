Where the Chefs Eat: Edouardo Jordan

As the chef/owner of the popular restaurant Salara and the soon to open JuneBaby, Chef Edouardo Jordan puts in more hours in one week than some people do in two. Evening got the chef out of the kitchen long enough for him to take us to some of his favorite restaurants in Seattle. Below is a list of the places we went.
Wataru
2400 NE 6th St.
Seattle, WA 98115
206-525-2073
Toronado
1205 NE 65th St
Seattle WA 98115
206-525-0654
FlintCreek Cattle Co.
8421 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
206-457-5656
