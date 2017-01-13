The marshmallow on top of the S'more Molten Chocolate Cake was perfectly golden!

Here are the four things you should know about this week! Evening’s Keiko and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie have found the latest must-knows for What’s Trending!

This app is the new “Snapchat” for high-schoolers and college kids, don’t let that scare you though! Anybody can take advantage of this cool new video chat room. Basically, when you open the app you’re “in the house” and you can invite someone into a “room” to video chat, think like FaceTime. But here’s where it gets cool, anybody who is a mutual friend with one of you can join the room unless you "lock it". So you could end up meeting tons of new people and having a video chat party!

Download it here.

Struggle finding that perfect fitting pair of jeans? Not anymore. Like A Glove leggings are wired too measure you exact shape in seconds. The leggings send all of the information back to an app and give you the perfect jeans to fit your body. It takes all the guess work out of online shopping.

Order them here.

We all swoon over the crazy nail art on Pinterest, but the artists always seem to be on the other side of the country. We found Evon Vuong on Instagram and she owns Le’Von Nail Spa in Kent! Check out her page and you’ll find the craziest, coolest designs. We’re especially fans of the snow globe, holographic, and blinged out marble nails!

Follow her Instagram here.

Think classic American comfort dessert-- whether it’s their signature Molten Chocolate Cake or maybe their Cinnamon Crunch Bread Pudding. It’s hard to walk in and not want to order everything off the menu. Hot Cakes uses organic ingredients and creative flavor combinations to create truly mouth-watering desserts. Trust us, this place is worth trying.

You can buy their products online here.

