What is it like to live on the International Space Station?
There's a new reason to check out the Future of Flight & Boeing Tour, a true to life mock up of the Destiny research module built by Boeing and used by researchers aboard the International Space Station.
wsts2 7:41 PM. PST February 15, 2017
