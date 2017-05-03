Welcome To My Neighborhood: Caspar Babypants presents West Seattle

He shot to fame in the 1990's as lead singer of The Presidents of the United States of America. He reinvented himself as kindie rock superstar Caspar Babypants. Now, Chris Ballew and his artist wife, Kate Endle, say "Welcome To My Neighborhood.

wsts2 7:37 PM. PDT May 03, 2017

