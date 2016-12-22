Weird and wacky at Marsh's Free Museum

David Marsh's grandfather started Marsh's Free Museum. It's full of curiosities, like Jake. (Photo: Evening)

Long Beach's 28 miles of uninterrupted beach isn't this city's only draw. Here, you'll also find what you might call a fun sense of whimsy.

Long Beach's 28 miles of uninterrupted beach isn't this city's only draw. It's where you'll find Marsh's Free Museum. (Photo: Evening)

On a sunny day the skies above Long Beach fill up with flashes of color as kites dance beneath clouds, but when it rains many visitors take their vacations indoors to Marsh's Free Museum where they can meet Jake.

Marsh's Free Museum's resident Jake isn't for sale, but he's the inspiration behind stickers, coffee mugs, and shot glasses that are. (Photo: Evening)

The legendary alligator man isn't for sale but he's the inspiration behind bumper stickers coffee mugs and shot glasses. Jake is so famous the city of Long Beach spends the first weekend in August celebrating his birthday.

David Marsh's grandfather started the shop which is full of all kinds of curiosities. That's also what makes the rest of Long Beach so fun. It's weird and wacky.

You should get out and see it all. Because inside the museum, there’s someone or something that has to stay put….

KING