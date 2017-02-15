Close Video becoming the must-have tool for home sellers With its natural light and impressive features, this Clyde Hill home looks like it belongs in a Hollywood movie. But that's the look Josh Phoenix's company goes for every time they pick up the camera. wsts2 7:39 PM. PST February 15, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.