Up in the air at Wings and Waves Waterpark

Splashdown Harbor is the the 91,000 gallon wave pool lives at the center of the park. (Photo: Evening)

The Wings and Waves Waterpark at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum is home to ten waterslides and more than two thousand feet of slippery sliding surfaces.

Four of the waterslides begin from inside a retired Boeing 747...a 350-thousand pound cargo plane installed on the roof 110 steps above the wave pool.

As you wait your turn to "take off" you really feel like you're in the fuselage a giant plane. (Photo: Evening)

"Because it's an airplane and the wind blows every 100 years around here, you gotta make it so it won't blow off the roof. So there's a million pounds of concrete underneath the iron," says Larry Wood.

To hoist the 747 up on the roof, two giant cranes, cradling the jet in a Boeing recovery sling, lifted the plane 65 feet in the air and walked it 150 feet over the building.

Evergreen Wings and Waves also has a play fort with a 300 gallon splash bucket, a vortex pool that sends swimmers floating in circles, and a big wave pool.

The Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum is home to "The Spruce Goose". (Photo: Evening)

If you come for the water park, make time to visit the Aviation Museum which is part of the same campus. The museum is home to more than 100 airplanes including Howard Hughes' legendary "Spruce Goose", by far the largest plane of its time.

The Wings and Waves Waterpark in McMinnville, Oregon (Photo: Evening)

