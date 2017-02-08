Trophy Cupcakes debuts Willie Wonka-inspired birthday treat

Trophy Cupcakes is featuring the birthday mega-cupcake through February, in celebration of ten years in business.

SEATTLE – Local bakery Trophy Cupcakes is celebrating 10 years in business with a birthday mega-cupcake that’s an architectural marvel.

"I wanted it to really make people go, ‘WOW!’” said owner Jennifer Shea.

A funfetti cupcake is frosted with Madagascar vanilla buttercream and covered in sprinkles, hard candies, a lollipop, doughnut holes topped with white chocolate and edible gold stars, a macaron, a wafer cookie dipped in edible gold glitter, a circus cookie, a striped merangue, and more.

"It's pretty crazy,” Shea laughed.

Once a week for the month of February, Trophy is also including a "golden ticket" in a birthday cupcake box. The winners will receive a dozen cupcakes and macarons each month for a year, a copy of Shea’s book, and tickets to a decorating class she’s teaching later this year. The prize is worth $1,000.

It’s her way of giving thanks to customers who turned her small idea into a big business.

"I had a dream and opened a little shop in Wallingford and now it's ten years later and it's just crazy that we have four stores,” she said. "I just kind of can't believe it."

The birthday mega-cupcake costs $10 and is available through the end of February. Trophy has locations in University Village, Wallingford, Pacific Place, and The Bravern in Bellevue.

