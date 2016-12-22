Thrifting Thursday: high end furniture for low prices and a good cause

ReNewWorks Home and Decor in Everett features high-end furniture for discount prices, and helps low-income and homeless families transition back into the work force.

Everett, Wash. – A storefront on Broadway is helping turn houses into homes, without breaking the bank.

ReNewWorks Home and Décor features high end, high quality donated and consigned furniture, for as much as 80% off retail.

"Because we are in Everett, we're probably 10% lower than the rest of the market,” said Rhianna Hickey, Intern Specialist for ReNewWorks. “So even if you're searching used furniture in Seattle, you're going to save a lot of money if you come up here."

A brand new reclaimed wood table would retail for $2700, but they sell it for $500. Crate and Barrel's oversized down-filled chair retails for $1,000, but at ReNewWorks a gently-used one is $350.

The store doesn't just offer good prices.

It also has a mission to do good.

Every item sold helps provide housing to homeless and low-income families, and funds an internship program helping people like Bryant Blauvelt, who was out of work for years.

"I was out of shape, I did not know what to do, I was lost,” he said.



During his 13-weeks of job training, he discovered new skills and gained confidence. Now, he's a full-time delivery driver who also helps customers on the floor.



"I never saw myself as a salesman but I am, and they just boost my confidence,” he said. "I’m always excited to be here. It's fun working here."



There's also an on-site café dedicated to training homeless and at-risk youth.

"To be able to help them get to that point where they're stable and they feel like they've really accomplished something, that makes me feel really good,” Hickey said.

ReNewWorks is open Monday – Saturday. They offer free pick-up for donated items, and a 50/50 split for consignment.

