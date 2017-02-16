This Everett artist's work has made it as far as the White House

"I've never been to the White House," says artist Chris Hopkins.

But Hopkins' work made it to the most powerful house in the world... twice.

His America's Cup painting hung in the White House during the Reagan administration, and George W. Bush saw this Desert Storm piece as he walked the halls during his presidency.

Chris also designed a Grammy-nominated Styx album cover when he was 26, made the movie posters for White Nights, Raw Deal, and Indiana Jones, and painted the art for the Super Bowl tickets THREE times. He is prolific!

He showed talent from an early age.

"I knew what I wanted to do when I was in kindergarten," he says.

But he still considers himself a lifetime student.

"I wanna try to get better, become a better artist," he says. "'Cause I'm not where I wanna be yet."





Hopkins' most recent work includes a series on the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. You can check out these paintings and more on his website.

Copyright 2017 KING