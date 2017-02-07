Valley of the Sasquatch, a locally shot and produced horror film, screens at SIFF this weekend and Tuesday (Photo: Valley of the Sasquatch)

This movie crew isn't in Hollywood. They're in the Cascade east of Seattle shooting a movie that stars a Pacific Northwest icon.

Valley of the Sasquatch is a feature film produced by The October People, a Seattle production company that specializes in horror.

Director and writer John Portanova thinks something fearsome lurks in his native Washington woods:

"Yes I believe in Sasquatch. There reason I wrote and am directing this film is that ever since I was a little kid I've been reading stories, checking out books from the library and freaking myself out.," Portanova said.

Now he's looking forward to freaking others out with his film. John used actual accounts of Pacific Northwest encounters for his script. So this film's Sasquatch will be more realistic. If you can say those two words in the same sentence.

"A lot of the time in these films when it's just a horror movie. Bigfoot is just a rampaging monster. And it's like, if Bigfoot was walking around in the woods murdering everybody, we'd know it exists because there would be arms everywhere and skin hanging from trees," explained Portanova with glee.

The cast had to deal with horrors of their own, like a massive ant hill near a key shooting location.

"We're finding ants everywhere. Ants on the set, ants on the ground," said the director.

No cell reception, except for one square foot in the nearby lodge. And a makeup table that includes plenty of bug spray.

As this crew worked to tell a new tale about a Northwest legend, they hoped before the shoot wrapped, they'd have a Bigfoot story of their own. Especially Portanova.

"I'll be sitting here, planning a shot or making the next scene, and I hear rustles out in the bushes, and I turn around and I just see a dark figure and I'm like, Oh my God we're gonna see Bigfoot when we're making the movie!"

