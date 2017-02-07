The true start of Mariners' season is today

Luggage stacked for shipment to Mariners Spring Training.

It's moving day here at Safeco Field. Or, as they call it in the baseball business, Truck Day.

"There's a lot of stuff," said Head Athletic Trainer Rick Griffin.

How much stuff? About 40,000 pounds of it.

Mariners Clubhouse Manager Ryan Stiles said, "Everybody has to work today."

Stiles is making sure this 53-foot trailer gets loaded with all the essentials. Everything that players, coaches and family members want or need for 45 days of spring training in Arizona. 1,000 bags of sunflowers? Check. Sensory deprivation chair? Got it.

"It's not just equipment," said Stiles. "It's everything."

Everything from baseballs (6,960 of them) to bushels of bubblegum.

"So you have to make sure and bring everything that each guy likes," Griffin said.

Griffin and his staff have to pack up their entire operation for Peoria.

"Robinson Cano's got a massage chair back there that's gigantic," Griffin said.

"We're actually trying to figure out how we're going to get that on," added Stiles.

But no matter how extreme, everything that fits gets a ride.

"We've never had an issue where we had to say no," Stiles said.

Forget what you've heard about Opening Day. The real start of the Mariners' season is Truck Day.

