The story of Capita Snowboards

CAPiTA was born in the year 2000 out of a desire to shake up the sport and offer something new, CAPiTA went from a tiny movement in the Pacific Northwest to one of the front-running snowboard manufacturers on the planet.

Soon some of the best Snowboarders start riding this decks worldwide. Not that it was always an easy ride, but despite long shifts, sleepless nights and flirtations with bankruptcy, CAPiTA has weathered every storm that’s threatened to derail it.

