The Robot Invasion in Elk, Washington

For years, Hollywood has been warning us the day would come when robots would revolt and take over.

In a way, that revolution has already begin in the tiny community of Elk, Washington where robots outnumber humans five to one.

They all belong to John Riggs, who has amassed an army of robots 25-hundred strong. They can be seen inside a barn he calls The Robot Hut.

It all began innocently enough when Riggs started collecting robot toys from the 1950's.

"I loved tearing them apart and being able to put them back together and having them work," says Riggs. "So that's what I got off on as a kid."

One robot led to another, and soon this retired electronic engineer began building the world's best-known bots from blueprints he'd buy all over the world. There's Gort from "The Day the Earth Stood Still," the famous B-9 environmental robot from "Lost In Space," and Robby the Robot from "Forbidden Planet."

One of the robots featured at The Robot Hut in Elk, Washington (Photo: KING TV)

"Do you think robots are ever going to rule the world?" asked reporter Saint Bryan.

"No They're machines," assures Riggs. "They will always be under our control."

"You're sure about that?"

"Yeah."

What could possibly go wrong?

KING