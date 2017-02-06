The local knockout in Ed Sheeran's hit music video

Ed Sheeran and Jennie Pegouskie in the "Shape of You " music video

Seattle - The dramatic way local knockout Jennie Pegouskie landed a starring role in an Ed Sheeran music video is a story straight out of a Hollywood fairytale.



Six weeks before Sheeran's "Shape of You" topped the music charts in the U-S and 23 other countries, the red headed pop sensation spent two top secret December days shooting the video in Seattle.



Pegouskie was hired early on to work behind the scenes as an assistant production supervisor. It was her job to help director Jason Koenig find a strong and attractive girl to play Ed's romantic interest.



“We had a ton of great girls, ton of great girls,” says Pegouskie.

But a funny thing happened when Koenig and Sheeran saw Pegouskie helping one of those girls on an audition tape.

They liked the way she looked on screen best.

“And they asked me if I would be the girl,” she says.

Pegouskie’s biggest concern was who would help with the production.

“ I knew that there was a lot to do still and I didn't want to leave the team hanging,” she says.

This isn’t the first time this professional model and dancer has been in the spotlight. She's been dancing on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's crew for nearly four years, touring the world, appearing on the Ellen show

and oh so briefly on Koenig's “Downtown” video for Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

But a starring role is something else.

“It was all so fast that I just took it and ran with it and did the best I could, “ she says.

At the Georgetown diner, Square Knot, Pegouskie and Sheeran really do look infatuated with each other.

“The entire time Ed and I are just having a conversation about life you know? We didn't have an actual script,” she says.” He is such a gentleman.Between scenes and every time we'd cut he would throw his jacket on me.”

Pegouskie isn't counting on more roles in front of the camera. The hard working Lakes High School grad has grown up working on a family farm. She knows all about hard work, and she's just thankful for the opportunities that have come her way.

“I feel so lucky every single day,” she says. “It doesn't feel like it's real life some times.”





