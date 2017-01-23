Remember the "cronut" craze? Well those days are thankfully over, and we owe it all to Rachel Coyle's self-named Greenwood bakery, Coyle's Bake Shop.

Before starting her first brick-and-mortar, Rachel Coyle made a name for herself in Seattle as a culinary instructor and pastry chef at the Herbfarm and at Columbia City Bakery. Coyle's bakeshop started in 2013 as a pop-up bakery and, in March of 2015, they opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in Greenwood.





Coyle's Bakeshop serves up freshly baked classics like croissants and thumbprint cookies, but also throws some unique creations on the menu. Our favorite? The "cretzel." 50% croissant and 50% pretzel, but 100% flaky, buttery happiness. Whether you're looking for breakfast or lunch, for sweet or savory, Coyle's Bakeshop is sure to hit the spot.





On the Menu :

Ham and cheese croissant

Pain au chocolat

Cretzel

Cream scones

Kale salad

Coyle's Bakeshop is open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coyle's Bakeshop

8300 Greenwood Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 257-4736

