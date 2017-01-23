The 4th Annual 80s Dodgeball FUN-raiser

4th Annual 80s Dodgeball FUN-Raiser

This weekend was the fourth annual "80's Dodgeball Fun-Raiser”, a structured dodgeball tournament with brackets and referees. Participants pre-register in teams of six in order to play. One more requirement – players must be sporting some serious retro 80's gear like mullet wigs and colorful legwarmers.

The event benefits the Washington Building Leaders for Change (WA-BLOC) Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom Schools at Rainier Beach High School, a six-week summer literacy program which helps students keep learning, even during summer break.

Last year, the kids who were in that program, averaged a two-year improvement in their reading levels, which is huge.

More than two thousand dollars was raised, which will help buy books for the summer program. Students who participate actually get to keep their books to help build home libraries.

You can make a donation to the program online via Seed Arts. Specify that your donation is for CDF Freedom Schools at Rainier Beach High School by writing in: FREEDOM SCHOOLS.

