Taste test coffee by 'cupping' at La Marzocco

If you love coffee, you've got to take a visit to La Marzocco Cafe and Showroom at the Seattle Center. The cafe was recently named Best New Cafe in the World by Sprudge.

Every month, a new coffee partner moves in and re-fashions the cafe in their own version to create a different experience. So every time you step into the cafe, you'll get to try something new.

The featured coffee right now is from a company in Portland called Heart Coffee Roasters.

And if constantly trying new coffee is your thing, you'll love the cupping demos that La Marzocco puts on.

Cupping is the standardized format for tasting and analyzing coffee. Think of it as coffee's equivalent to wine tasting. It's an art form.

Every Friday at 10 AM, a cupping demo takes place in the cafe where you'll learn how to properly taste the coffee.

La Marzocco is part of KEXP's Public Gathering Space, so while you grab something to drink or eat you can listen to the live broadcasts or watch in-studio performances.

La Marzocco Cafe and Showroom

472 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 388-3500

