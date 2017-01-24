Larry Roxby leads guided dogsled adventures with his pack of race dogs.

Lots of people ski, snowboard or snowshoe, but have you ever considered dog sledding?

You and your family can take a ride with the "flying furs" of Northwest Dogsled Adventures.

“This is one of the finer days you’re going to find just right for doing winter sports,” said Larry Roxby. “There’s no wind, it’s still, there’s lots and lots of snow on the ground, you must have at least 6 feet here, the radiant sunlight it really does warm you up, you can see the dogs like it.”

Musher and dogsled racer Larry Roxby goes by the moniker Captain Larry.

“A lot of my friends have not really called me my name in 20 years,” said Roxby.

He’s getting the dogs ready for a winter ride. All of which have incredible stories themselves, like Blitzen, who is actually a decedent from the Klondike Gold Rush and Rowdy who participated in the 2008 and 2010 Iditarod.

As guest riders strap into the sled behind the dogs, they’re told to be prepared for the almost motor-like power of the canines.

“Because when that pulls, it’s instant,” Roxby explained to the visitors.

“We’re super excited to go,” said rider Thalia Lee. “It’s going to be fun.”

And even though the dogs are pulling their fair share of weight, Larry reminds us this is what the dogs enjoy doing the most.

“You can’t force these dogs to do this, this is what they want to do,” he said. “They want to run.”

The dogs run forwards, the sleigh starts moving, and off they go!

“Even though there are race dogs on my team, the dogs that I have are very kind dogs and want to be with people,” said Roxby.

The dogs love running almost as much as Larry loves them. The bond between the pack and him has been strengthened through their experiences together.

“So there’s an awful lot of adventure, and moments of sheer terror, and a lot of quiet and joy,” said Roxby.

And with that adventure comes a big appetite. Larry makes sure his dogs are well fed with fresh cooked hamburger meat.

“In order to really live life, you’ve got to take big bites,” said Roxby. “But dogs are right there in the moment, all the time. And because of that, if we kind of learned to live like dogs a little bit, that doesn’t mean shirking your responsibilities, but you can find joy in every five-minute section of your life.”

And that’s exactly how they plan to spend the rest of their lives.

“We’re just going to enjoy the Northwest and grow old together,” said Roxby,” no slowing down.”

If you'd like to ride along with the flying furs, they offer tours every Thursday through Monday. A one-hour ride is $165 for adults and $110 for kids.

Northwest Dogsled Adventures

206-234-7291

jeanneroseroxby@outlook.com



