Close Take a Dumpling Tour of the Chinatown-International District Doan Nguyen of the Wing Luke Museum shows us where to find the best dumplings in Seattle. We start our dumpling tasting tour in the heart of the Chinatown-International District. wsts2 7:43 PM. PST February 17, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.