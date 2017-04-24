NWCN
Close

Small Talk: The art museum

"What is art?" That's the question Jim Dever posed to the creative minds at the Seattle Art Museum and Holy Rosary School in West Seattle. Spoiler: we're big fans of the little girl who thinks the fine art should only cost $15.

Jim Dever , KING 8:36 PM. PDT April 24, 2017

"What is art?" That's the question Jim Dever posed to the creative minds at the Seattle Art Museum and Holy Rosary School in West Seattle. 

Spoiler: we're big fans of the little girl who thinks the fine art should only cost $15. 

KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories