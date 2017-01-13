Sleepless star Jaime Foxx's behind the scenes mishap VIDEO
Sleepless stars Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan. He plays the role of a cop who's trying to fight back after his kid has been kidnapped. There was a mishap during a fight scene that they tell Kim all about. Check it out.
wsts2 9:18 PM. PST January 13, 2017
