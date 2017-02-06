Sequim Teen Singer Songwriter up for Grammy's 'Artist of Tomorrow' Nod
She's a rising star -- some are saying she could be the next Taylor Swift -- and she's from Sequim. 18-year-old Bailey Bryan's song 'Own It' has been getting a lot of attention. The video is the first ever to be shot in vertical format - iPhone style.
wsts2 7:43 PM. PST February 06, 2017
