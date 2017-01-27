Seattle's International District rings in the Lunar New Year

The Year of the Rooster is officially here.

In order to commemorate the holiday, Seattle's Chinatown/International District will host a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29.

The festivities will include traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts and other performances, which showcase the culture of the Asian American community. With arts & crafts, and a variety of different activities for the whole family, this festivity has to be the best place in Seattle to ring in the Year of the Rooster.

On Saturday, January 28, go to the Wing Luke Museum where they'll have activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, January 29, head down to Hling Hay Park, where the party will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Also, be sure to check out the $3 Food Walk, where Chinatown and the International District restaurants will offer $3 bites. Walk around the neighborhood and see if you can go to all of them!

For more information, visit the Chinatown/International District's website.

