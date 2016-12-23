Seattle-based brand Buki is a glimpse at the future of fashion

Designer Joey Rodolfo shows reporter Kim Holcomb around his Buki pop-up shop in downtown Seattle.

The future of fashion may be inside a small pop-up shop in downtown Seattle.

"We want to simplify our lives, and certainly clothes should be part of that,” said designer Joey Rodolfo, founder of Buki.

His new brand merges high-end apparel with hyper-functionality.

Working with a Japanese fiber mill, Rodolfo developed the Kinoki tech fabric. It wicks away moisture and uses thermal technology to help regulate body temperatures.

"I decided to call it Buki because it means defend and protect, and that's what these fibers do,” he said. “They defend and protect you against the elements."

Rodolfo said the clothing is also easy-care. Every piece is machine washable, and won't pill or lose its shape.

The designs are classic and tailored, appropriate for work or weekend wear.

"We say Buki really applies to every day of your life, whatever you want to do,” Rodolfo said.

Buki's pop-up shop features gift ideas like bento boxes of clothes for men and women, cozy blankets, and stylish scarves. It’s located on 6th Avenue and will be open Monday through Friday until December 31.

