Seattle invention brews craft beer with touch of a button

Seattle-based invention Pico Brew looks like a coffeemaker but brews fresh craft beer with the touch of a button.

SEATTLE – The power to brew craft beer at home just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a Seattle invention.

Pico Brew is a countertop appliance that turns out professional-quality beer with the touch of a button

"You don't have to know anything about brewing to brew fresh craft beer at home, and you'll get great results,” said co-founder and CTO Avi Geiger. “It’s just like making coffee."

Pico - named for being even smaller than a micro or nano brewery – is an automated system that brews beer in a few simple steps.

Customers choose the recipe they want from more than 100 participating breweries worldwide. The ingredients are delivered in a “Pico Pack” which plugs right into the machine.

“It’s a compostable package of all the grain and hops that go into your beer, so when you're brewing it's very simple - you load up the package, brew, and when you're done, put it in your compost bin,” Geiger said.

For the breweries, it's a way to expand their fan base. Lucky Envelope in Ballard has hyper-local distribution but with Pico, anyone in the world can taste their creations.

"I would say it's really close and really captures the spirit of our beer," said Brewmaster Barry Chan. "The way that it smells and the way that it looks, it's very similar to what we experience in the brewery, but in a much smaller package, so it was a great feeling.”

Pico Brew retails for $799.

