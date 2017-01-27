Saving a fortune and changing lives

The newly opened Brides for a Cause boutique in Tacoma sells deeply discounted wedding dresses and donates the proceeds to women's charities.

Want to look like a princess bride without paying royally? Brides for a Cause may have the solution.

The nonprofit organization, which sells donated wedding dresses at a fraction of the retail price, ranging from 150 to 1,200 dollars, has opened its first Tacoma location.

"Our wedding dresses are a mixture of both new and used," said sales consultant Sana Becker.

Some gowns come from former brides who want to pass along a little marital bliss. Brides for a Cause accepts donations of dresses less than five years old. Others are provided by manufacturers.

"Sometimes you can buy a brand-new dress with tags attached for half the value," said Becker.

The store also stocks some other formal attire and accessories. All the profits are donated to good causes, from military brides to women undergoing chemo.

Becker said, "Our proceeds support different charities that are women-focused."

So whether you're looking for a dress at a deep discount, or donating one of your own, Brides for a Cause is a beautiful idea.

"Especially since a lot of our dresses are brand-new, no one knows how much you paid for it. It looks like a brand-new dress," Becker said. "And it's just heartwarming to see women have the opportunity to feel beautiful on their special day when they didn't think they would be able to."

Brides for a Cause presents their annual Dress Dash tomorrow at Cedarbrook Lodge. All dresses are $150. Here's the link for more information.

