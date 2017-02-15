Sample some of Seattles biggest food
We found the biggest meals in Seattle! Big food fans should start with a healthy breakfast, of course. How about bottomless hash browns and a 12 egg omelet at Beth's Caf��� on Aurora? It can be yours for 18 to 25 dollars, depending on what you add.
wsts2 7:49 PM. PST February 15, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.