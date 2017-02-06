Rooftop chicken coop is the hottest amenity at Wallingford apartment community
In the midst of Seattle's building boom, apartment communities are exploring creative ways to stand out. For Bowman Apartments in Wallingford, that meant installing a chicken coop on the building's roof.
February 06, 2017
