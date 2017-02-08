NWCN
Polynesian Puli Sticks make storytelling magic

Puli Sticks are thought to have traveled with the people of Polynesia for thousands of years. You can see the Puli Sticks in action at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.

Michael King , KING 7:30 PM. PST February 08, 2017

Puli Sticks are thought to have traveled with the people of Polynesia for thousands of years.  They are solid at one end and split at the other, and when rattled, make a sound that signifies wind.  Paired with some fancy footwork, much like the Hula, the Puili help the dancers tell a story.  

You can see the Puli Sticks in action at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in their Starlit Hui Show.  

 

