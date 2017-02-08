Polynesian Puli Sticks make storytelling magic

Hawaiian Dancers with Puli Sticks at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa. (Photo: Evening)

Puli Sticks are thought to have traveled with the people of Polynesia for thousands of years. They are solid at one end and split at the other, and when rattled, make a sound that signifies wind. Paired with some fancy footwork, much like the Hula, the Puili help the dancers tell a story.

You can see the Puli Sticks in action at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in their Starlit Hui Show.

