Polar bears take center stage in photographer's work

Photographer Steve Kazlowski uses polar bears as his subject.

“It's this land where the dream world and the world of reality come together.”

For more than eight years, Seattle photographer Steve Kazlowski has been hauling his camera gear up to the Alaskan Arctic for the polar bears.

"It's the mystery of this huge animal that almost seems like it comes from another world,” said Steve.

Some he's seen from the safety of planes, others were probably a little too close for comfort, including a nine-month-old cub.

“The polar bear would actually leap up and try to grab my head,” said Steve. “It was playing a game but it wasn't a game to me because if he grabbed me it wouldn't have been any fun for me even though it would've been fun for the polar bear.”

Huddled in snow caves, Steve would wait out windstorms in temperatures 50 degrees below zero.

“You can spend up to 80% of your time on average just waiting,” said Steve.

But his pictures and his stories aren't about the cold. They're about something much bigger. They're about the heat.

“The polar ice is melting. The surface ice is disappearing,” said Steve. “The ice has been getting thinner and thinner for the last 40 years, but now it's to the point where we can actually see it on the surface.”

Life on thin ice means the polar bears Steve has met may face a frightening future: sink or swim.

“If that ice was to break up and dump them in the water we could see large amounts of polar bears drowning,” said Steve.

The US Geological Service predicts by 2050, one third of all sea ice will melt away triggering a decline in the polar bear population by as much as two-thirds.

Steve's shots have become warning shots for the rest of us.

“The polar bear is the canary in the coal mine and we live in the coal mine,” said Steve. “So we need to pay attention to this change if we're going to make a difference.”

