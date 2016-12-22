Onesies for Funsies

Former WSU and current NBA star Klay Thompson recently went all Swagga (Photo: gil pennington)

It is the most comfortable article of clothing ever invented. Now you can wear one all over again!

A class project turned into a career for UW grad Gil Pennington.

She is the founder of Swaggawear, where fashion and comfort meet at the game. She calls them Swagga suits!

She and a group of fellow classmates came up with the idea to put a UW logo on what is a glorified onesie pajama.

Three years later she's sold close to 5,000.

And this past fall, the San Francisco Giants contacted her. Their buyer is a UW alumnus. So now Gil and her Swagg have gone big league!

The Giants sold about a thousand in just a few months at the end of the season.

