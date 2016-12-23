North Drinkware also makes a Washington Pint, wth Mt. Rainier in the glass, and a California Pint featuring Yosemite's Half Dome (Photo: North Drinkware)

If you're shopping for someone who likes a nice cocktail, we found an incredibly unique idea for them: North Drinkware in Portland sells hand blown pint and tumbler glasses - and if you look closely, there are mountains inside!

They combined the age-old craft of glass blowing with 21st century technology:

They made 3-D prints of real-life mountains like Rainier and Hood.







(Photo: North Drinkware)

Then they use the molds to make impressions in molten glass. Creating the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys our local peaks, and cold beverages.

A Kickstarter campaign raised more than half a million dollars in early 2015 to launch the company, and now you can buy your own online.

They're $45 each.

