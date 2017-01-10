Northwest moms get New Year makeovers from Coupe Rokei

Odie Lewis from Coupe Rokei salon makes over Mia Calderon. (Photo: KING 5 Evening)

Taunee Runions and Mia Calderon have a lot in common: both are devoted Western Washington mothers in their 40's in need of a little motivation to get their looks back on track.

"It's gotten to the point where it's just a lot of upkeep," Calderon said. "I'm not motivated to get up and do it every day."

"My kids think i'm kind of old and boring," said Runions. "I don't feel old and boring on the inside. [But] you walk past a mirror and you're like, wow, maybe they're right."

Enter the Coupe Rokei glam squad. First up -- Mia's color.

"She really likes the red, the pop and fun, so we wanted to keep that with her," said Althya Holland, a stylist's apprentice at Coupe Rokei Salon in Seattle. "In the beginning it was sort of a blue red ... but with what we see with the freckles in her face, she'd be more of an Irish red, so more of a copper color."

Taunee gets a low-maintenance cut and color that's not short on style.

"She had some grey hair in the front, so we foiled light through the front and toned it kind of with a light goldeny-blonde so as her hair so that as her hair grows out it won't be such a strong transition for grow out," Joe Carling, stylist, said. "I brought the length up in the back a little bit more and longer in the front to give a more angular shape to her face."

For makeup, artist William Porter used a graphite eyeliner on Mia to up the drama. For Taunee, Porter said, "to complement the honey tones that we did in her hair, i kept with a dressy casual, bronze smoky eye with a soft berry lip as a pop of color."

Of the final look, Mia said, "It's a lot shorter than what I'm used to but healthier. They cut quite a bit of it off but it's something that can grow with me."

"This is i think more than what i hoped for," said Taunee. "I love it!"

