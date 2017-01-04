Nine-year-old's clothing line goes to the dogs

Kayla Ogunsmore taking photos of her dog Tangle, for her Brown Sugar Kids t-shirt line.

Kayla Ogunsmore's love for animals is as big as the 4th grader's beautiful hair.

"I've loved animals my whole life. And I love them because they're so soft and cute," says Kayla.

The Edmonds girl loves animals so much she went to her local animal shelter to see if she could help volunteer, but she was turned away.

"They said I had to wait till I was 13 to volunteer," Kayla says.

Undeterred, the precocious nine-year-old found another way to show her support, with a little help with her own dog, Tangle.

"I was dressing up Tangle in cute little cloths and then one day I saw how my Mom and my Dad have their own line and I wanted to do that with Tangle too," says Kayla.

Inspired by her parents' t-shirt company, Kayla started her own line called Brown Sugar Kids featuring Tangle as the star.

Though her Dad helps out, Kayla oversees most of the production duties herself.

"We have to figure out what to put on him," Kayla says "and then I get to take pictures of him."

After the shoot, she picks the best ones to go on her shirts.

10% of t-shirt sales also go directly to Kayla's favorite cause, animal rescue centers.

She may have been told she was too young, but you can't put an age limit on a little girl's love for animals.

