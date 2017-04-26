Close NFFTY : Not a kid's film festival You can call it a showcase for the next generation of talented filmmakers. The world's largest film fest for emerging directors. Even a big screen affirmation of the creative spirit. Just don't call NFFTY a kid's film festival. wsts2 7:36 PM. PDT April 26, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.