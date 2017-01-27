Close New Olympia Oyster Bar Chelsea Farms Serves Hard-to-Grow Native shellfish Mermaids -- oyster shell chandeliers -- and a tiny local delicacy with a big history. These are just a few of the gems you'll find at this brand new Olympia eatery. wsts2 8:29 PM. PST January 27, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.