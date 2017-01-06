London fan flies hundreds of thousands of miles to follow the Seahawks

London resident Deano Galione arrives in Seattle for a Seahawks game.

Deano Galione may have the most spirit of any Hawks fan. He definitely has the most miles.

Galione will go anywhere for his Seahawks. Even Seattle.

"I've been coming here for 12 years now," said Galione.

The lifelong Londoner was watching NFL highlights on TV one night when he was drawn, almost randomly, to the Hawks.

"The Seahawks were playing one night," he recalled, "And I said, 'That's my team.'"

But there's nothing random about his love for them now.

"I flew out in 2005 on a whim. Met a load of great people and the rest is history," said Galione.

The railway engineer has flown hundreds of thousands of miles to see his team in-person whenever he can. His wife, Jenny is cool with his hobby.

"She goes, 'Well, as long as we do family stuff and things like that, you can go out as much as you want.'"

The couple's son, six-year-old Luke, is a full-on 12th fan, too. Bringing the family over for a game was a real highlight for Deano. Ending up with Richard Sherman in his lap was another.

"It was just like one of those spontaneous things," Galione recalled.

Win or lose, the Seahawks can always count on this fan from the other side of the pond.

"I'm all in on it," said Galione. "I love coming here. I've been lucky to meet a lot of good people here, which I now call friends. It's good to come over and catch up with a lot of great people in this part of the world."

