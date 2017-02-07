Live music in Seattle, week of 2/7 - KEXP's Music that Matters

Catch the band Surfer Blood this weekend playing at The Barboza.

Every week, KEXP D.J. John Richards teams up with Evening to fill viewers in on all the music news that matters, whether it's live music to go see or where to get your favorite records.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/7:

LIVE MUSIC

WED 2/8 - Progressive rock band Cherry Glazerr plays at The Crocodile

plays at The Crocodile WED 2/8 & THUR 2/9 - Pinback plays at the Columbia City Theater to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Autumn of the Seraphs.

plays at the Columbia City Theater to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Autumn of the Seraphs. SAT 2/11 - Kinski plays at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard along with Dreamsalon and Pink Parts.

plays at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard along with Dreamsalon and Pink Parts. SAT 2/11 & SUN 2/12 - Surfer Blood at The Barboza after the release of their brand new album Snowdonia.

OTHER MUSIC NEWS

Sisters next couple shows are sold out, but you can catch them on KEXP's morning show Monday 2/13 at 9:30 AM. They just released their debut album titled Drink Champagne.

next couple shows are sold out, but you can catch them on KEXP's morning show Monday 2/13 at 9:30 AM. They just released their debut album titled Drink Champagne. Light in the Attic Records recently opened in KEXP's Gathering Space. The record store features plenty of vinyl new and used. They're open Tuesday through Sunday 11 AM to 7 PM.

