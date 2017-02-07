NWCN
Live music in Seattle, week of 2/7 - KEXP's Music that Matters

John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PST February 07, 2017

Every week, KEXP D.J. John Richards teams up with Evening to fill viewers in on all the music news that matters, whether it's live music to go see or where to get your favorite records. 

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/7:

LIVE MUSIC

OTHER MUSIC NEWS

  • Sisters next couple shows are sold out, but you can catch them on KEXP's morning show Monday 2/13 at 9:30 AM. They just released their debut album titled Drink Champagne
  • Light in the Attic Records recently opened in KEXP's Gathering Space. The record store features plenty of vinyl new and used. They're open Tuesday through Sunday 11 AM to 7 PM.

