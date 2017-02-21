NWCN
Live music in Seattle, week of 2/21 - KEXP's Music that Matters

KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area. This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/21.

John Richards , KING 8:14 PM. PST February 21, 2017

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/21: 

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/21:

LIVE MUSIC:

  • THURS, 2/23: Dude York @ Chop Suey, celebrating their new album, Sincerely Dude York, out on FRI, 2/24. 
  • THURS, 2/23: Chicano Batman @ The Crocodile. You can also catch Chicano Batman live at KEXP Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Their new album, Freedom is Free, comes out March 3. 
  • FRI, 2/24: The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Tractor Tavern. The band is testing out newer material on this tour as a follow-up to their 2014 album, Mended with Gold. UPDATE: this show is SOLD OUT. 
  • SAT, 2/25: Temples @ Neumos. You can also catch the British psychedelic rockers live on KEXP Saturday at noon. Their sophomore album Volcano comes out next week. 

ALBUM RELEASES:

