Live music in Seattle, week of 2/13 - KEXP's Music that Matters

KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area. Since everyone is celebrating Valentine's Day, we say give the gift of music!
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/13:
LIVE MUSIC
- FRI 2/17 & SAT 2/18 - Cloud Nothings from Cleveland plays at the Barboza.
- SAT 2/18 - Angel Olson plays at KEXP's Little Big Show to benefit non-profits. The event is sold out, but check out her new album My Woman.
- MON 2/20 - Los Camposinos plays at KEXP at 12 PM and then that night at the Neptune. Their new album releases February 24th.
- TUES 2/21 - One of John Richard's favorite bands is in town, The Joy Formidable plays at the Triple Door.
OTHER MUSIC NEWS
- Strand of Oaks released their new album on Friday 2/10. The album is titled Hard Love and they are planning a cocnert in Seattle March 24th.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs