Live a Mediterranean life on Clyde Hill
If you want a home that feels like you're always on vacation, this could be it. "The intention of the owners, who are developers, was to really design a home that felt like maybe you were in Europe or just some place to get away.
wsts2 7:44 PM. PST February 09, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.