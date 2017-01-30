Little super fan gets the ultimate experience at Mariners Fan Fest

Kyra shows off her autographed baseball cap from the 19th annual Mariners Fan Fest.

The 19th annual Mariners Fan Fest took place on Sunday, January 29th, as people lined up for the chance to get the ultimate fan experience.

Thousands of fans of all ages got to take a test run on the mariner's home turf, but one pint-sized super fan in particular had a pretty awesome day making memories with her dad.

“we saw the moose, the bouncy house, and run the bases,” said Kyra Ottele, "and we got dip and dots, and we got my face painted, my arm painted!"

5-year-old Kyra is no stranger to Safeco Field. She and her dad Jesse come here for most Sunday games.

"I'm a baseball guy and love baseball and I've always enjoyed coming to the games,” said Kyra’s dad Jesse. “The last few years she's been able to come with me, so it's been a good experience. Kind of our father-daughter thing."

But today's fan-fest fun, might stand out because Kyra got to meet one of the players - pitcher James Paxton.

"Hi! She's got a question for you," said Jesse. “It's a serious one!”

Although she was a little bashful…

“She wants to know if you have any pets?" asked her dad.

"I do! I have a dog,” replied Paxton. “Her name is Mira."

Kyra learned a little about Paxton’s dog, Mira, and broke in her new, sparkly hat.

While other fans made mariners memories of their own, the Ottele's experience went beyond the bases.

"It's just a fun experience for the kids,” said Jesse. “And to spend that with my daughter is just a great thing."

Copyright 2016 KING