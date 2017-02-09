Close John Wick is back and deadlier than ever Three years after John Wick first hit the big screen, he's back - and deadlier than ever. John Wick: Chapter 2 follows the ex-assassin extraordinaire as he realizes he can't escape his former life. wsts2 7:46 PM. PST February 09, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.