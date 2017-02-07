Jamie Dornan answers Seattle fan questions about Fifty Shades Darker

Jamie Dornan answers fan questions about his new movie Fifty Shades Darker .

SEATTLE – Playing Seattle billionaire Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades series catapulted actor Jamie Dornan to worldwide fame.

But he’s still never been here – the films were primarily shot in Vancouver, B.C.

"I have not been to Seattle yet, isn't that terrible?” he said, laughing.

Given the fervent support for the movies, we let fans ask the questions for our interview - starting with Lindsay in Seattle.

LINDSAY: "Christian Grey in the movie has lots of strong women in his life, who make him better. Who is a woman in your life who makes you a better man?"

DORNAN: "My wife, immeasurably. I'd like to think most men could say that about their wives. That's definitely true for me.”

PAULO: "Now that Christian is much more human than in the first movie, more approachable, did you bring something personal to help you play the character?"

DORNAN: "Not really, I think it lived within him anyway and we just didn't get a chance to see it before. The version of him that we see in the second and third films is much closer to me and has more elements of me - as Jamie - going into it, which I was more comfortable with."

AGNES: "How do your kids react when you have to change your look for work? Like, when you have to shave off your beard or go bald? I'm just really curious."

DORNAN: "Yeah, it's tricky. My 3-year-old will give me a very blunt appraisal. (laughs) I always warn them first. I mean, our other daughter isn't even one yet so she doesn't really know. But it's trickier for her because she's so used to me looking a certain way and I can't say, 'Daddy has to cut his hair tomorrow' because she doesn't understand what I'm saying, so she has had a few shocks."

LAURA: "What do you think you'd be doing right now if you weren't an actor?”

DORNAN: "I'd be drinking alone in Ireland… Guinness probably, with a whiskey chaser. (laughs) It would probably be something in sports. Not playing it, but it's a big passion of mine so I would have windled my way into it, Jerry McGuire probably - every guy watched that movie and said, 'Oh I want to be a sports agent,' and I was probably that guy.”

Fifty Shades Darker is rated R and opens on February 10.

Copyright 2017 KING