NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Illuminaddic Motorcycle jacket could save your life

Illuminaddic Motorcycle jacket could save your life

Michael King , wsts2 7:30 PM. PST January 17, 2017

DES MOINES, WA---As we head into spring, we'll see more and more motorcycles on the road.

But some drivers won't actually see them until it's too late.

That's why Des Moines inventor Michelle Waye came up with her Iluminaddic line of clothing for her company Throttle Gods.

This state of the art gear is fitted with fiber optic lights that allow the rider to, as their slogan says, "be safe, be seen."

Michelle says it's the first of its kind.

 

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories