Illuminaddic Motorcycle jacket could save your life

The Iuminaddic jackets help drivers see more than just a taillight. (Photo: KING)

DES MOINES, WA---As we head into spring, we'll see more and more motorcycles on the road.

But some drivers won't actually see them until it's too late.

That's why Des Moines inventor Michelle Waye came up with her Iluminaddic line of clothing for her company Throttle Gods.

This state of the art gear is fitted with fiber optic lights that allow the rider to, as their slogan says, "be safe, be seen."

Michelle says it's the first of its kind.

