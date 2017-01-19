Close How to stick to those workout plans with Fitness Blender Many of us are still trying to stick to our New Year's fitness resolutions, but sometimes that gets hard. The couple at Fitness Blender came up with some simple steps to staying on track. wsts2 8:01 PM. PST January 19, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.